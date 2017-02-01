Crime

Most wanted criminal of Koraput dies: Kin alleges against police

Koraput: Most wanted criminal Akash died while undergoing treatment at Koraput District Headquarters Hospital on Monday.

However, irate family members and relatives of Akash allege police killed him in an encounter.

Meanwhile,  police has denied the claim saying that he died after falling from his bike while trying to escape from police.

A number of police forces have been deployed at the spot to control the agitation of the family members.

The body has been sent for autopsy to know the exact cause of death.

It may be mentioned that Akash was a most wanted criminal with various criminal cases against him lodged at various police stations in the district.

