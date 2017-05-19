WannaCry threat: Odisha Government launches toll-free number for assistance

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Friday steps ahead to tackle the WannaCry malware threat through a media awareness campaign. A toll-free number will also be launched to assist people and give information.

The decision came up after a high-level meeting chaired by Electronics and IT Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera with senior officers of the Home Department and State Crime Branch at the Secretariat.

Even though the department has already issued advisory, Behera said it will now issue simple guidelines to educate people regarding the problem and take necessary measures.

The campaign is aimed at emphasizing on the usage of registered versions Windows, MS Office, updated Anti-virus and will instruct how malicious emails and websites could be avoided, Behera said.

The Odisha Computer Application Centre has also been directed to issue a toll-free number, accessible to public for imformation and assistance.

So far, there cases of WannaCry ransomware attacks have been detected in Odisha. The Crime Branch has already taken over two cases yet.