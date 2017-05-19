WannaCry Ransomware attack also detected in Titlagarh bank

Bolangir/Berhampur: Besides attacking computers at the Berhampur City Hospital and Purusottampur Community Health Centre, the WannaCry ransomware has now targeted a rural bank in Bolangir district.

Sources said the ransomware was detected in two computers of the Utkal Gramya Bank’s Titilagarh branch on Friday.

The bank officials were unable to access data in these two systems as it was encrypted by the hackers, who demanded $300 worth of Bitcoin (internet currency) to regain control over the data.

The bank officials reported the matter to the bank’s regional office, following which two experts were sent to fix the problem. The experts formatted the computers, after which it was detached from the server.

However, other computers are not being used due to threat of getting affected by the malware, for which services in the bank have come to a grinding halt.

Meanwhile, a three-member team of the Cyber Cell of the State Crime Branch arrived in the silk city on Thursday to probe into the WannaCry Ransomware attack on the Berhampur City Hospital’s NRHM office computers.

The investigating team headed by Inspector Anil Anand also visited the Purusottampur Community Health Centre (CHC) in Ganjam district.