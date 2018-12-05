Wait for SIT report on Bulandshahr violence: Amit Shah

New Delhi: The BJP president Amit Shah has said it was unfair to give colour to Bulandshahr incident.

He said things would be clear after special investigation team (SIT) files its report.

He called the violence in Bulandshahr as unfortunate.

A police inspector was killed by a mob and a young man was shot dead in mob violence that escalated after cow carcasses were found in a jungle in Bulandshahr district.

At a press conference in Jaipur, the BJP president slammed the Congress of promoting dynastic politics but added that his party favours those who perform and work tirelessly for the country.

On demonetisation, he said that the number of people who filed income tax doubled after demonetisation.