Vyapam scam: Supreme Court cancels admission of 634 students

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: In a jolt to 634 medical students, the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday cancelled their admission in the MBBS course  through a mass fraud called “Vyapam scam”could not be condoned.

A three judge bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said the actions of the students were founded on “unacceptable behaviour” and warranted no interference under Article 142 of the Constitution.

All these admissions to MBBS courses between 2008 and 2012 were cancelled by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board.

