VVIP chopper scam: The middleman will reveal secrets

By pragativadinewsservice
VVIP chopper scam
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said his government has brought the middleman from Dubai and he will reveal everything.

The extradition of Christian Michel James  is being dubbed as a significant achievement of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

The middleman in the chopper scam was extradited after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) passed an administrative decision to the effect .

Sources said the whole process was monitored by the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Immediately after his arrival in India Michel was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a medical test. He was then taken to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further probe.

 

