Headlines

VP’s convoy stopped for 7 mins, ambulance gets stuck in Bhubaneswar traffic

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
ambulance

Bhubaneswar: In a case of huge traffic jam, Vice President’s convoy stopped for nearly seven minutes and an ambulance carrying a critically ill patient got stuck in a busy road for over fifteen minutes in the state capital.

The photo shows an ambulance which has got stuck in traffic congestion on the Jayadev Vihar-Nalco Square Road when Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s convoy was passing through the busy street.

Even though elaborate security arrangement was in place to avoid traffic jam and to keep people out of the route through which VP’s cavalcade was about to pass, the incident of the halting of an ambulance has gathered criticism among the intellectuals.

Clarifying the matter, Traffic ACP Jatin Panda said, “Some vehicles were parked along the street of Damana Square, which was later towed away to clear the route. Though the VP’s cavalcade was not stopped, the speed was reduced in view of the busy road.”

Notably, Naidu was here on a two-day visit during which he graced the 13th annual convocation of KIIT University on Saturday.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

jio cashback jio cashback
1.3K
Latest News Update

Jio cashback offer: Prime members to get Rs 2,599 back on recharge of Rs 399 or above
Binoy Behera Binoy Behera
1.1K
Headlines

Senior IPS Binoy Behera Passes away
sex racket sex racket
1.1K
Crime

Sex racket busted in Odisha capital, police arrest four

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top