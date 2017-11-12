VP’s convoy stopped for 7 mins, ambulance gets stuck in Bhubaneswar traffic

Bhubaneswar: In a case of huge traffic jam, Vice President’s convoy stopped for nearly seven minutes and an ambulance carrying a critically ill patient got stuck in a busy road for over fifteen minutes in the state capital.

The photo shows an ambulance which has got stuck in traffic congestion on the Jayadev Vihar-Nalco Square Road when Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s convoy was passing through the busy street.

Even though elaborate security arrangement was in place to avoid traffic jam and to keep people out of the route through which VP’s cavalcade was about to pass, the incident of the halting of an ambulance has gathered criticism among the intellectuals.

Clarifying the matter, Traffic ACP Jatin Panda said, “Some vehicles were parked along the street of Damana Square, which was later towed away to clear the route. Though the VP’s cavalcade was not stopped, the speed was reduced in view of the busy road.”

Notably, Naidu was here on a two-day visit during which he graced the 13th annual convocation of KIIT University on Saturday.