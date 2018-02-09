Headlines

Voting for Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar on March 11, counting on March 14

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday announced the schedule for Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The voting for Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will be held on March 11 and the counting will be held on March 14.

The elections will be held in Phulpur and Gorakhpur seats in Uttar Pradesh and Araria, Bhabua and Jehanabad seats in Bihar.

Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat got vacant after Yogi Adityanath contested in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election and took over as the state’s chief minister.

