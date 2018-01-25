Headlines

Your vote is invaluable for the country & for your own sake: Naveen

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who received ‘Ideal Chief Minister’ and ‘Best Administrator’ award, encouraged the eligible citizen to cast his/her vote in every election.

On the occasion of the National Voters’ Day on Thursday CM Naveen said: “Your vote is invaluable for the country & for your own sake”.

Earlier today, to create awareness among the citizens about the importance of voting during the election a mini-marathon with a theme ‘Run For Democracy’ was conducted from Ram Mandir Square to Bhanja Kala Mandap here.

Hundreds of students from different schools and colleges participated in the running event.

In order to encourage more young voters to take part in the political process, Government of India celebrates January 25 every year as ‘National Voters’ Day’. It started from January 25, 2011, to mark Commission’s foundation day.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Bride files dowry FIR Bride files dowry FIR
3.5K
Headlines

Bride files dowry FIR on wedding day in Odisha
gangster gangster
1.5K
Headlines

Gangster’s brother brutally attacked to death in Balasore
Odisha Odisha
1.3K
Headlines

Odisha’s Pankaj Mahanta and Mamata Dalai get National Bravery Award 2017
To Top