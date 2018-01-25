Your vote is invaluable for the country & for your own sake: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who received ‘Ideal Chief Minister’ and ‘Best Administrator’ award, encouraged the eligible citizen to cast his/her vote in every election.

On the occasion of the National Voters’ Day on Thursday CM Naveen said: “Your vote is invaluable for the country & for your own sake”.

Your vote is invaluable for the country & for your own sake. It gives direction to governance & strengthens democracy. On #NationalVotersDay, I call upon every eligible citizen to cast his/her vote in every election to shape the future of our villages, cities, state & Nation. pic.twitter.com/iuNkdhln1K — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 25, 2018

Earlier today, to create awareness among the citizens about the importance of voting during the election a mini-marathon with a theme ‘Run For Democracy’ was conducted from Ram Mandir Square to Bhanja Kala Mandap here.

Hundreds of students from different schools and colleges participated in the running event.

In order to encourage more young voters to take part in the political process, Government of India celebrates January 25 every year as ‘National Voters’ Day’. It started from January 25, 2011, to mark Commission’s foundation day.