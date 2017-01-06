Business

Vodafone revamps Red plans with free unlimited calls and data

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
unlimited calls

New Delhi: In a bid to take on Airtel’s infinity postpaid plans that offer free data, now Vodafone has revamped its Red postpaid plans to offer unlimited calls and more data to users.

Vodafone Red plans are postpaid plans, which would now be offering unlimited national and local calls to any network, along with 3GB of 3G/4G data for 4G handset users and 1GB for non 4G smartphones at Rs 499. The pack also includes 100 SMS.

The Rs. 699 Vodafone Red postpaid plan comes with the same calling, roaming, and text messaging benefits, but ups the bundled 4G/ 3G data to 5GB for 4G smartphone users (2.5GB for non-4G handset users).

The Rs. 899 Vodafone Red postpaid plan offers similar benefits, but increases the bundled mobile data to 8GB for 4G handset users (5GB for non 4G smartphones). Standard rates apply for outgoing calls on roaming.

Earlier this week Airtel announced a 12 month free data offer that includes at least 3GB extra data along with usual data packs.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

barabati ODI barabati ODI
5.2K
Headlines

Online ticket booking for Barabati ODI begins
BSNL BSNL
5.2K
Business

BSNL launches Rs 144 plan: Free unlimited calls for one month
free data free data
4.8K
Business

Airtel offers one year free data for users
Maitri Monali bags Nanhi Pari award. Maitri Monali bags Nanhi Pari award.
2.4K
Twin City

Odia girl Maitri Monali bagged the KIIT ‘Nanhi Pari-Little Miss India’ title
2.1K
Culture

‘Literary translation demands great deal of creativity…’
To Top