Vodafone offers unlimited data and calls at Rs 179

New Delhi: Vodafone is offering users with unlimited data and calls with its new Rs 179 prepaid pack.
The validity of this recharge is 28 days, and the customers get calls to all networks – including roaming – across the country.
The new plan comes soon after the operator launched Rs 176 pack.
However, there are a few caveats the buyers need to be aware of with the Rs 179 plan. Firstly, the unlimited data is available at 2G speeds only, not 3G or 4G. Secondly, the ‘unlimited’ calls are have daily and weekly caps on them – a user only gets 250 minutes of free calls in a day and 1,000 minutes in a week. Beyond this, calls will be charged at 30 paisa per minute. Thirdly, the user is allowed to call a maximum of 300 unique numbers in the validity period; if they cross this figure, the calls will then be charged at 30 paisa per minute.