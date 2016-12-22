Vodafone launches 4G services in state

Bhubaneswar: Telecom giant Vodafone launched its high speed 4G internet services in the state from Thursday. The services were inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in presence of other company heads at the Secretariat here.

One of the leading telecommunication firm in the country, Vodafone caters to needs of about 4 million customers in Odisha circle. We are looking to extend the high speed network to all major towns and cities across the state by March next year.

“As a steadfast partner to Digital India, we are delighted to launch Vodafone SuperNet 4G in Odisha. Beginning today, our customers in Bhubaneswar and soon across Odisha can enjoy the world’s largest 4G network experience,” Vodafone India Operations Director Arvind Vohra said during the launch.

Quoting about some other expansion plans of the company, Vohra said the company will provide free upgradation to 4G services with high speed SIM and 2 GB data with every upgrade for existing customers.