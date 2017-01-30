Latest News Update

Vodafone, Idea cellular in merger talks

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
vodafone

New Delhi: Vodafone said on Monday it was in talks to merge its Indian operations with rival Idea Cellular in an all share deal that could help the groups counter the fierce competition in the market.

As per sources, India’s three leading mobile operators, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea, have all been hammered by the arrival of Jio Infocomm.

Vodafone confirmed growing media speculation that it was in talks with Idea’s parent, conglomerate Aditya Birla, over a deal that would result in Idea issuing new shares to Vodafone.

