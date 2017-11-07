VLW arrested for running sex racket in city

Bhubaneswar: The Nayapalli police on Monday arrested a Village-level Worker (VLW) posted at Tikabali in Kandhamal district for running a sex racket in the Capital City.

The accused was identified as Rameswar Achary (30), the house owner in Nayapalli, where the sex racket was operated. He was arrested from the Tikabali area in Kandhamal district. Acharya would be brought to Bhubaneswar for further interrogation in the racket, police sources said.

The Commissionerate police had busted the sex racket operating at a spa centre in the rented house in Nayapalli area. During the raid, police rescued four sex workers and arrested four young men. The police had also seized condoms, cash, mobile phones, gold ornaments and several objectionable items during the raid.