PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Crime

VLW arrested for running sex racket in city

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
sex racket

Bhubaneswar: The Nayapalli police on Monday arrested a Village-level Worker (VLW) posted at Tikabali in Kandhamal district for running a sex racket in the Capital City.

The accused was identified as Rameswar Achary (30), the house owner in Nayapalli, where the sex racket was operated. He was arrested from the Tikabali area in Kandhamal district. Acharya would be brought to Bhubaneswar for further interrogation in the racket, police sources said.

The Commissionerate police had busted the sex racket operating at a spa centre in the rented house in Nayapalli area. During the raid, police rescued four sex workers and arrested four young men. The police had also seized condoms, cash, mobile phones, gold ornaments and several objectionable items during the raid.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

judge judge
1.7K
Headlines

Foul smell, Orissa HC Judge gets off train
Aadhaar linking Aadhaar linking
1.0K
Headlines

Aadhaar linking with SIM/Mobile: From December 1, do linking via OTP
Mumbai Mumbai
924
Blog

Mumbai Cricket; 500 Not Out

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top