Vivo’s Nex Dual Screen smartphone launched in China

Shanghai: Chinese handset maker Vivo on Wednesday launched its Nex Dual Screen smartphone in China. While the handset model is open for pre-order, it will be shipped from December 29th.

The Vivo next generation ‘Nex’ smartphone comes with a ‘dual screens’ facility. The dual display phone has a triple camera system at the rear, meaning there is no front camera on this handset.

This setup consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 2-megapixel secondary night vision sensor and a third TOF 3D stereo camera sensor.

The handset provides premium specifications including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor and a powerful 3,500mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charging.

Vivo Nex Dual Screen has been priced accordingly, at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 52,300), for the lone 10GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The dual-SIM Vivo Nex Dual Screen runs Funtouch OS 4.5 on Android 9.0 Pie, with two display panels – a 6.39-inch full-HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED panel at the front and a 5.49-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) 16:9 AMOLED panel at the back.

The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and enhanced facial recognition technology. It is available in “Ice Field Blue” and “Star purple” colour options.