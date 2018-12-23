Visually impaired woman raped in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: A visually impaired woman was allegedly raped by a youth under Kujang police limits in Jagatsinghpur district yesterday night.

The matter came to light after the victim’s family lodged a complaint with Kujang police today. The accused hails from the same village.

According to sources, the victim was asleep when the accused barged into their house by scaling their boundary wall. The accused then gagged the victim with a piece of cloth and sexually assaulted her.

Hearing the screams of the victim, family members rushed to her help. Although the accused was detained by the locals, he managed to escape later.

On the basis of the complaint of the victim’s family members, police have registered a case and launched a probe into the matter.