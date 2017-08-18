PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Vishal Sikka quits as Infosys CEO, Board attacks Narayana Murthy

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Vishal Sikka

Mumbai: In what is almost unprecedented, outgoing Infosys CEO and MD Vishal Sikka along with the company’s board have named and attacked the founder and former chairman NR Narayana Murthy as the reason behind the surprise resignation of Sikka on Friday.

However, shares of Infosys ended sharply lower by nearly 10 percent on Friday, wiping out Rs 22,519 crore from its market valuation, after Vishal Sikka, the first non- founder CEO of the company, called it quits.

UB Pravin Rao, Infosys’ chief operating officer, was named interim managing director and CEO.

As per sources, the company’s board came out in support of Sikka and said in a statement that founder and former-chairman Narayana Murthy’s continuous assault was the main reason for Sikka’s resignation.

“Sikka reiterated his belief in the great potential of Infosys, but cited among his reasons for leaving a continuous stream of distractions and disruptions over the recent months and quarters, increasingly personal and negative as of late, as preventing management’s ability to accelerate the company’s transformation,” the company said in a BSE fililng.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

7th Pay 7th Pay
2.5K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: No hike on minimum pay, allowances for employees
Naveen Naveen
2.5K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik nominated as Best Administrator, tops India’s list
trains trains
1.2K
Twin City

Rescheduled trains, changed routes for modernization work at Cuttack Railway station
incentive incentive
1.1K
Headlines

Odisha raises cash incentive for inter-caste marriage to Rs 1L
metro rail metro rail
980
Headlines

Cabinet approves new metro rail policy to expand networks
To Top