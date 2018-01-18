Latest News Update

Virbhadra Singh money laundering case: Court asks ED to file status report

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Virbhadra Singh

New Delhi: A court here today asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a status report in a case against LIC agent Anand Chauhan accused of investing former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s “tainted” money in LIC policies, as per sources.

Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann asked ED to file a status report in the case by January 22 and a supplementary charge sheet as soon as possible.

The ED had filed a charge sheet against Chauhan and accused him of investing Virbhadra Singh’s Rs 5.14 crore in LIC policies purchased in the name of the Chief Minister and his family members, including wife Pratibha Singh.

