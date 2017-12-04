Virat Kohli rested, Rohit Sharma named captain for T20I series vs Sri Lanka

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian team for T20I series against Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue would be led by Rohit Sharma in the absence of their full-time skipper Virat Kohli who has been rested from the limited overs fixtures. Rohit was earlier given the responsibility to lead the team in the three-match ODI series as well.
Shreyas Iyer, who made his debut in the T20 series vs New Zealand has retained his place as Mohammed Siraj. Deepak Hooda, Basil Thampi and Washington Sundar are the new names in the T20 squad.
Kohli had said before the start of the Kolkata Test that he was human and would ask for a break if he needed to.
“It’s humanly impossible to maintain the same kind of intensity for a player who plays all three formats. Definitely, I do need a rest. When I think that my body needs to be rested, I’ll ask for it. I am not a robot you can cut my skin and check, I bleed,” Kohli had said.
Kohli has so far featured in 9 Tests, 26 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals this year, becoming the busiest Indian player since January. In the course of a hectic year, Kohli has amassed over 2000 international runs including 10 hundreds.
India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvedra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat.