Virat Kohli rested for ODI series against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma to lead

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been given much-needed break for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting December 10 in Dharamshala, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday.

The 15-member squad will be led by Rohit Sharma.

“It’s humanly impossible to maintain the same kind of intensity for a player who plays all three formats. Definitely, I do need a rest. When I think that my body needs to be rested, I’ll ask for it. I am not a robot you can cut my skin and check, I bleed,” Kohli had said.

Kohli has so far featured in 9 Tests, 26 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals this year.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan returns to the team for the third and final Test against Sri Lanka starting on December 2 in New Delhi.

The left-hander, who opted out of the second Test due to personal reasons, will have to vie for a starting place against Murali Vijay, who notched a century in the Nagpur Test.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named the squad for the third and final Test of the ongoing Paytm Test series against Sri Lanka. The selectors have also announced the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series,” BCCI release stated.

“Current India captain Virat Kohli has been rested for the ODI series.”

India and Sri Lanka are currently engaged in a three-match Test series, which will be followed by three one-dayers starting December 10 in Dharamsala.

The third and final Test of the series will be played from December 2 in the national capital.

The Squads:

India squad for the third Test: Virat Kohli (capt), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-capt), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Vijay Shankar

India squad for the ODI series: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul.