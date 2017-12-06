Virat Kohli to marry Anushka Sharma in Italy next week

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are all set to marry this month, as per a report on Wednesday. The lovebirds are reportedly tying the knot in the second week of December this year in Italy.
Indian cricket team skipper and the Bollywood actress will head to Italy for their marriage, which will take place in between December 9-11.
An Italian wedding is on the cards for the cricketer and the actress. Sources say that Virat’s friends and family have booked a place in Italy for the wedding. The wedding is to take place in Milan, Italy. No cricketer will attend the wedding. The occasion will be a private affair.
The couple’s friends will be invited to a reception on December 21 that is to take place in Mumbai.
The couple, who was dating for quite some time now, has attended several events together, the latest one being the wedding reception of senior Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge.