Virat Kohli equals Brian Lara’s record for most Test double hundreds as captain

Nagpur: Virat Kohli scored his fifth double hundred in Test cricket on Sunday in the ongoing second match against Sri Lanka at the VCA stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur. Kohli has now equalled West Indies legend Brian Lara’s record as the captain with most double tons in the longest format.
Kohli brought up the milestone with a single off Perera in the 168th over as India (566/4) led by 361 runs over the visitors in the final session on Day 3.
This was Kohli’s first double hundred against Sri Lanka. All five of his double tons have come against different opponents – West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and now Sri Lanka.
He also joined former South Africa captain Graeme Smith and Rahul Dravid in 12th spot in the list of most double hundreds by batsmen. The list is headed by the legendary Don Bradman (12), followed by Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (11) and Lara (9).
Kohli is also the first captain to smash 10 international hundreds in a calendar year. He has four Test hundreds and six one-day international tons. The 29-year-old also has nine fifties across formats.
This is also his 10th international hundred in 2017, which is a record for any captain, getting past Ricky Ponting – who hit nine hundreds in a year – twice.