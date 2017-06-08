Virat Kohli clinches 89th rank in Forbes list of highest paid athletes

New York: India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli has been listed at 89th rank of World’s Highest Paid Athletes for 2017, making him share the fame with big tennis players and football players like Messi and Roger Federer.
Virat Kohli is the only Indian sportsperson to have been featured among the world’s 100 highest paid athletes and top sportsman, of course, was soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.
Kohli’s reported pay of $22 million in the preceding year makes him one of the top 100. He had reportedly earned $3 million as salary and winnings and another $19 million from endorsements. He was compared with all-time great Sachin Tendulkar by Forbes.
Ronaldo topped the list with a total pay of $93 million,followed by American basketball star LeBron James in the second spot with $86.2 million, with Argentine footballer Lionel Messi (3) reporting $80 million, tennis star Roger Federer (4) with $64 million.
Among the 100, woman tennis star Serena Williams, comes at the 51 spot with $27 million, the lone female athlete to figure in the Forbes Top 100 Athletes list 2017. Golf legend Tiger Woods comes at the 17th spot.