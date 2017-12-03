Virat Kohli becomes first captain to score six double ton

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday scaled yet another milestone, becoming the first skipper to hit six double centuries in Test cricket.

The Indian skipper scored 200 off 238 balls on the second day of the ongoing Test against Sri Lanka.

The 29-year-old Indian thus surpassed West Indies great Brian Lara, who held the record previously with five double tons in Tests.

Kohli joined Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in sharing the record of most number of double centuries for India in Tests.

He has so far played 266 balls hitting 23 boundaries.

He is also only the second Indian after Vinod Kambli to score back-to-back double hundreds. In 1993, the former left-handed batsman had scored 224 against England in Mumbai and 227 against Zimbabwe in Delhi.

Overall, Kohli is in the sixth place in the list of most double hundreds in a career, which is topped by Australian legend Don Bradman (12), followed by Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (11), Lara (9), England’s Wally Hammond (7) and Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene (7).

On Saturday, Kohli had become the first captain to hit three successive hundreds in a three-Test series.

The India captain also completed his individual 5000 runs in the longest version of the game, becoming the 11th Indian batsman to achieve the milestone.