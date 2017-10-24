PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to get married in December

Mumbai: The ongoing trend of Bollywood-Cricket wed-lock trend has gained a new step with the much-rumoured chemistry between cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma, who has finally decided to tie the knot.

According to various sources are to be believed, Anushka will tie the knot with the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in December. The dates are yet to be finalised.

Moreover, the report says that Virat has already communicated his unavailability for selection for a Test match and the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in December. Reportedly, Virat has cited personal reasons behind his unavailability.

Kohli and Anushka have been dating for at least a couple of years now and the award-winning actor had even accompanied the cricketer during India’s tour of England in 2013, which created plenty of buzz.

The couple recently grabbed eyeballs with an advertisement for Manyavar ethnic clothing, in which the two are seen exchanging wedding vows.

