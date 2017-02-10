Virat cements multiple world records with double ton against Bangladesh

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli created world record feats as he registered a double ton against Bangladesh in the first test match here making it his fourth in last four consecutive series.

Virat became the first Indian to do so surpassing joint world records of three consecutive 200’s scored by legendary Australian Sir Don Bradman and ‘The Wall’ Rahul Dravid. He had earlier scored double tons one each against West Indies, New Zealand and England.

The day marked many new world records with Kohli also becoming the first test captain to score three successive test hundreds. In turning out this year into quite a magical spell Kohli has been able to convert all his previous five centuries to a 150-plus score and four of them are now double centuries. His batting average also escalated past 50 for the first time in tests making him the first batsman to have 50 plus average in all formats of the game.

Virat also managed to amass 1168 runs in a home season thus breaking the previous records of most runs held by Virendra Sehwag (1105 runs) in 2005.

Powered up by Kohli’s 204 which came off just 246 balls and two tons each by opener Murali Vijay and Wriddiman Saha, India mounted up a massive 687 runs in the first day of the match.

By stumps Bangladesh had scored 41 for loss of one wicket.