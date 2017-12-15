Bollywood

Virat-Anushka honeymoon selfie goes viral

Virat-Anushka

New Delhi: After the couple tied the nuptial knot in Italy on December 11 in a close-knit ceremony, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the most popular couple posted their selfie on Instagram today.

Anushka Sharma shared this image with husband Virat Kohli and she wrote: “in heaven literally”.

In heaven, literally 😇😍

There were rumours that the couple will be soon leaving for Rome for their honeymoon. Although Anushka hasn’t shared the location of their destination, it indeed looks nothing short of a heaven.

Amidst snow, the couple posed for their first post-wedding picture and looks adorable.

