Virat-Anushka honeymoon selfie goes viral

New Delhi: After the couple tied the nuptial knot in Italy on December 11 in a close-knit ceremony, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the most popular couple posted their selfie on Instagram today.
Anushka Sharma shared this image with husband Virat Kohli and she wrote: “in heaven literally”.
There were rumours that the couple will be soon leaving for Rome for their honeymoon. Although Anushka hasn’t shared the location of their destination, it indeed looks nothing short of a heaven.
Amidst snow, the couple posed for their first post-wedding picture and looks adorable.