Viral video: Two arrested after victim’s father files FIR at Baripada Sadar PS

Baripada: A day after a video showing some miscreants stripping off a young couple went viral on social media; Baripada Sadar police arrested two accused today while another one is at large.

Father of the girl had filed an FIR at Baripada Sadar police station earlier today following which police had launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

The arrested have been identified as Dipak Mahanta and Motilal Mahanta of Jyotipur area in the district.

The Twin City Police Commissioner YB Khurania earlier today clarified that the video was not shot in Bhubaneswar, however, it has been shot in Mayurbhanj.

The video was shot on Pratappur road in the district around six months back when the girl was travelling with her friend. She has been identified as a minor. Around three youths of the locality were involved in the crime. They will be arrested soon, Mayurbhanj SP had informed earlier.

As the victim girl shown in the video studies in an engineering college in Bhubaneswar, it was mistaken to be shot in the city, informed the police.