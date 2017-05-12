State at Large

VIP wife’s entry into Puri temple sanctorum stimulates tension among servitors

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
sanctorum

Puri: A servitor of the Lord Jagannath Temple here has lodged a written complaint with the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator demanding a probe into the incident of a woman, said to be wife of a senior bureaucrat, and her son entering the Bhitarakatha within the sanctum sanctorum of the 12th century shrine on Tuesday night.

In his complaint, Dwarapala Pratihari servitor Raghunath Gochhikar alleged that though the woman and her son were obstructed from reaching the Bhitarakatha by the servitors at around 9.45 pm on Tuesday, they did not listen to them and went inside.

Members of the Sri Jagannath Sena staged a demonstration in front of the temple on Thursday demanding arrest of the woman-son duo for getting close to the Ratnasinhasan despite prohibitory orders imposed due to the ongoing Jagamohan repair work.

Besides, the Sri Jagannath Sena members lodged a complaint at the Shree Mandir police station against the woman and her son. Sources said the woman has been identified as wife of Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Rajesh Verma.

