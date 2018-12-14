VIP culture has to go, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the present culture is EPI, that is Every Person is Important. He said the ‘VIP’ culture has to go from the country.

Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, Modi said the Kerala and Communist models of governance in Kerala are ‘models of inefficient governance and efficient corruption’.

He said the Congress and the Communist models are efficient corruption and inefficient in governance.

Modi stressed that the country is at the forefront in setting the global narrative in ‘apprehending economic offenders’.

His comment assumes importance on the backdrop of the recent verdict by a UK court which ordered the extradition of billionaire Vijay Mallya in a case pertaining to loan defaults.