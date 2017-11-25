Violent threats not acceptable: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

Mumbai: Amid controversy over ‘Padmavati’ film, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said that giving violent threats and announcing rewards for physical harm was not acceptable in a democracy.

Naidu warned against undermining the rule of law in the country, indirectly referring to the ongoing row where certain groups have made threats toward Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and lead actress Deepika Padukone and have asked for a stay on the release of the film, citing ‘distortion of history’ as the reason.

The Vice-President, who was attending a literary festival in New Delhi, said that there is now a new problem over some films where people feel that they have hurt the sentiments of some religions or communities and that has led to protests. He said while protesting, some people go overboard and announce rewards. “Whether these fellows have that much money or not, I doubt. Everyone is announcing Rs one crore reward. Is it so easy to have Rs one crore,” said Venkaiah Naidu.

The Vice President also warned against selective condemnation and said it was wrong to link it to religion. He said there was a difference between religion and culture. While religion was a way of worship, culture was a way of life.