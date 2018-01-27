Violence again erupts in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj, buses, shops set on fire

Lucknow: Fresh violence erupted in western Uttar Pradesh on Saturday when groups of people went on a rampage in the state’s Kasganj town after the cremation of a young man killed on Friday.

One group burnt down a few shops in the town’s main market, others vandalised shops at an intersection a short distance away and burnt down two buses, as per reports.

The police on Saturday arrested at least 31 people in connection with the violence that broke out in the Kasganj town in western Uttar Pradesh, which resulted in the death of a young man, sources said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted by the UP Police to probe the incident and nab the remaining culprits suspected to be involved in the violence, sources added.

The violence broke out after some unidentified men hurled stones at the ‘Tiranga bike rally ‘ being taken out by a group of youths to celebrate the Republic Day on Friday.

A 16-year-old boy was killed and at least two persons were injured in the clashes.

Almost a dozen of vehicles were also damaged in the violence.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had condoled the loss of life and told the police to sternly deal with the culprits.

Following the clashes, a curfew has been imposed in the city.