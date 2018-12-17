Vinod Khanna’s first wife Geetanjali passes away

Mumbai: Late Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna’s first wife Geetanjali Khanna breathed her last in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Sunday. She was 70.

According to sources, Geetanjali along with her two sons Akshay and Rahul had gone to their farmland in Maharashtra. On Saturday night, Geetanjali complained of uneasiness and was rushed to Alibaug Civil hospital where doctors declared her ‘dead on arrival’.

Geetanjali was suffering from a heart ailment for a long time.

The body was handed over to their sons after the postmortem at the civil hospital yesterday.

Vinod Khanna had married Geetanjali and later gave divorce in 1985. In 1990, Vinod married to Kavita, with whom, he had a son, Sakshi, and a daughter, Shraddha.