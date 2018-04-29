Villagers thrash youth to death in Odisha suspecting thief

Nayagarh: A youth was thrashed to death in Odisha over suspicion of theft on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in Kuruma Bankatara village under Odagaon police limits in Nayagarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Krushna Pradhan of Goudaput village.

According to reports, villagers of Kuruma Bankatara spotted Pradhan along with three others roaming suspiciously in the village last night. They suspected them to be thieves and chased them to overpower. While three managed to escape from the spot, villagers overpowered Pradhan and detained. He was thrashed mercilessly on charges of his alleged involvement in robbery at the village.

On being informed, the Odagaon police this morning rescued Pradhan and admitted him to the Nayagarh district headquarters hospital. He was later referred to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar as his condition deteriorated. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital near Khordha.

Police have launched investigation into the matter sending the body to Khordha hospital for post-mortem.