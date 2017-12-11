Headlines

Villagers thrash school teacher for molesting girl student in Mayurbhanj

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
sexual molestation

Baripada: A primary school headmaster was thrashed by villagers in Mayurbhanj district today for allegedly molesting a girl student.

The incident took place in Andola village under Nafri panchayat in the district.

The accused headmaster has been identified as Tapas Giri, headmaster of Andola Project UP School.

According to reports, Giri was picked up from the school during the official hours this morning by the parents of a girl student who complained of sexual molestation against the teacher.

Irate locals tied him to a poll in the village and thrashed brutally detaining for several hours.

Bangiriposhi police rushed to the spot being informed about the incident and rescued the accused.

However, the headmaster, who is currently under police’s custody, has rubbished the allegation.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
7.3K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Zeena Zeena
4.5K
Entertainment

See first pics: Wedding ceremony of Zeena and Rudra
Neha Kakkar Neha Kakkar
2.2K
Headlines

Neha Kakkar to rock at Gopalpur Beach Festival 2017

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top