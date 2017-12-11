Villagers thrash school teacher for molesting girl student in Mayurbhanj

Baripada: A primary school headmaster was thrashed by villagers in Mayurbhanj district today for allegedly molesting a girl student.

The incident took place in Andola village under Nafri panchayat in the district.

The accused headmaster has been identified as Tapas Giri, headmaster of Andola Project UP School.

According to reports, Giri was picked up from the school during the official hours this morning by the parents of a girl student who complained of sexual molestation against the teacher.

Irate locals tied him to a poll in the village and thrashed brutally detaining for several hours.

Bangiriposhi police rushed to the spot being informed about the incident and rescued the accused.

However, the headmaster, who is currently under police’s custody, has rubbished the allegation.