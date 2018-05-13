Villagers thrash elderly couple on suspicion of practicing witchcraft in Ganjam

Ganjam: Tension ran high at Pandarakhalli village under Pandia Panchayat in Ganjam district today after an elderly couple was allegedly beaten up and forced to eat human faeces by villagers on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

According to reports, the villagers tied hands of the duo and attacked them allegedly practicing black magic in the village.

After getting specific information, Purusottampur police reached the spot and rescued the couple. Additional police force has been deployed in the village to avoid any untoward incident, informed the police.

Earlier, a 52-year-old woman was beaten to death by a mob on March 2 on suspicion of practicing witchcraft in Sundargarh district.