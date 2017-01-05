Villagers string up two dacoits attempting bank loot

Nayagarh: In a bold act, two dacoits were beaten to death by public after people caught them red-handed while looting a nationalized bank, here on Wednesday and also left another robber critically injured after thrashing him.

The incident took place at around 3 pm on Wednesday when three unidentified miscreants entered into Canara Bank at Kasanda village under Ranpur police limits in the district in an attempt to conduct loot. One out of the three dacoits, remained at the entrance of the bank for barring any person getting into the bank. While, two others went inside the bank and threatened the customers and the employees present inside the bank. The employees impeding them to conduct the loot, the miscreants injured three of the bank employees with their weaponry. As such, the miscreants were then successful in looting around 3.5 lakhs from the bank.

Meanwhile, a person named, Kartika Sahoo withdrawing money from the nearby ATM counter heard the screaming sound from the bank. While trying to get inside the bank, Sahoo was attacked by the other dacoit present at the entrance of the bank. He then immediately rushed to inform the other villagers.

Following information, the villagers rushed to the spot. Seeing them, the three dacoits tried to flee in the bike. But they were overpowered by the villagers who severely thrashed them resulting in the death of a robber while the two others were seriously injured.

Soon after the incident, a team of Ranpur police rushed to the spot and rushed the two severely injured dacoits to the hospital where two of them succumbed to death and as the condition of the other dacoit became critical, he was shifted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Police later seized Rs 3 lakh cash and a live country bomb from the dacoits.

The injured dacoit was identified to be Jitu from Routrapur village under Nirakarpur police limits, while the two deceased dacoits were identified to be Bimal Panda and Badrinath Martha from Nirakarpur village.