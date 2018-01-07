Villagers observe bandh protesting against ragging death in Odisha

Sambalpur: The residents of Garposh village in Sambalpur district called for a 12-hour bandh on Sunday protesting against the death of a +2 student in an alleged ragging case by his classmates in a private run college in Andhra Pradesh.

The deceased has been identified as Shreyas Kesharwani (16), son of Shailesh Kesharwani of the village under Bamara block in the district who was studying at Sri Chaitanya College at Visakhapatnam in the neighbouring state.

The teenager was mercilessly beaten inside Prashanti boys’ hostel and was first admitted in a hospital in Rourkela and later shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, informed his family members.

Kuchinda MLA Rabinarayan Naik also condemned the ragging incident and joined the protest today.

“I strictly condemn the ragging incident that killed Shreyas. The culprits must get stringent punishment in this connection,” said the MLA.

The legislator also appealed both the State Governments to take stern action against the institution that failed to provide security to its own student and adequate compensation to the parents of the deceased student.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Garposh police station in this connection.