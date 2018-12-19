Vikrant Massey to star opposite Deepika in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak

EntertainmentEntertainment
By pragativadinewsservice
Vikrant Massey
9

Mumbai: Death in the Gunj actor Vikrant Massey is all set to play the lead opposite Deepika Padukone in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak.

Chhapaak is based on the life of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone will be seen as Laxmi in the movie while Vikrant will essay the role of her former partner, Alok Dixit.

Sharing his excitement, Vikrant thanked Meghna for the opportunity on his Twitter handle.

<>

Related Posts

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 to release on March 6, 2020

Catriona Gray from The Philippines crowned Miss Universe…

2018 IMDb Top Stars: Deepika Padukone beats Shah Rukh to be…


</>

Vikrant has worked in several films such as Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Half Girlfriend and is currently seen in web series Broken But Beautiful.

Deepika will not only be acting in the film but producing it. The film will be shot in Mumbai and Delhi and the prosthetics tests are already underway.

As per reports, the film is expected to go on the floors in March next year.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.