Vikrant Massey to star opposite Deepika in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak

Mumbai: Death in the Gunj actor Vikrant Massey is all set to play the lead opposite Deepika Padukone in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak.

Chhapaak is based on the life of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone will be seen as Laxmi in the movie while Vikrant will essay the role of her former partner, Alok Dixit.

Sharing his excitement, Vikrant thanked Meghna for the opportunity on his Twitter handle.

Honoured to be part of #Chhapaak! Thank you @meghnagulzar Ma’am for giving me this opportunity & believing in me. Looking forward to working with the supremely talented @DeepikaPadukone 🙏🏽 — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) December 19, 2018



Vikrant has worked in several films such as Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Half Girlfriend and is currently seen in web series Broken But Beautiful.

Deepika will not only be acting in the film but producing it. The film will be shot in Mumbai and Delhi and the prosthetics tests are already underway.

As per reports, the film is expected to go on the floors in March next year.