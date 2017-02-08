Vikram Limaye named chief executive of NSE

New Delhi: India’s National Stock Exchange named Vikram Limaye, CEO of IDFC Ltd as its new chief executive. Sources said the appointment will be made for a period of five years after it is approved by the market regulator SEBI and NSE’s shareholders.

Limaye would be the first head of the exchange to come from ranks outside the NSE’s founding team after it was set up in 1992.

The 50 year old finance industry veteran has also been appointed by the Suptreme Court as one of the four members of a team to oversee cricket administration of the BCCI.

A chartered accountant with an MBA from Wharton school of Business Limaye has handled many crucial roles in investment banking, capital markets on Wall Street. He also has been a part of various government committees and industry associations. Besides he has served IDFC since 2005.