Vijayawada boat capsize: Death toll rises to 19

Amravati: The death toll in the boat capsize incident in Krishna River near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh has climbed to 19 following the recovery of three more bodies on Monday morning, according to sources.

There is suspicion that four more persons are missing, sources said.

An overloaded boat carrying 38 people capsized close to the ‘Pavitra Sangamam’ (confluence point of rivers Krishna and Godavari) at Ferry village near Vijayawada. On Sunday, 16 bodies were fished out.

Local fishermen rescued 15 people soon after the mishap. The boat hit a sand mound inside the river while swerving a curve. At the same time, the passengers in it moved to one side to take a closer look at the Pavitra Harati at the Sangamam and that led to the boat capsize.

The police also launched a hunt for the missing driver of the boat.

Two teams each comprising 30 NDRF personnel, a 45-member team of the State Disaster Rescue Force (SDRF) and 60 members of the Disaster Response and Fire Services Department have been roped into the rescue operation.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister (home) N China Rajappa, Opposition leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy, state BJP president K Hari Babu and others expressed grief over the incident. Rajappa had also announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.