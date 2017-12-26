Vijay Rupani takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Vijay Rupani, 61, took oath as the Gujarat Chief Minister at a grand ceremony here in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

The new government led by Rupani took the oath of office and secrecy at a grand ceremony in Gandhinagar. The oath of secrecy was administered by Governor OP Kohli.

Besides Rupani, Nitinbhai Patel took the oath of office and secrecy as Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister. 18 other BJP MLAs also took oath as ministers.

Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Ram Vilas Paswan, Harsh Vardhan and Ananth Kumar were seen gracing the swearing-in ceremony.

Chief Ministers of various BJP-ruled states attended the ceremony. Yogi Adityanath, Vasundhara Raje, Raman Singh, Sarbananda Sonawal, Raghubar Das, Devendra Fadnavis, Manohar Parrikar and Manohar Lal Khattar were in attendance.

BJP ally Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also attended along with his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi.

BJP retained power in Gujarat by winning 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly, while the Congress claimed 77. Six seats went to others, including three Independents.