Headlines

Vijay Rupani takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Vijay Rupani

Gandhinagar: Vijay Rupani, 61, took oath as the Gujarat Chief Minister at a grand ceremony here in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

The new government led by Rupani took the oath of office and secrecy at a grand ceremony in Gandhinagar. The oath of secrecy was administered by Governor OP Kohli.

Besides Rupani, Nitinbhai Patel took the oath of office and secrecy as Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister. 18 other BJP MLAs also took oath as ministers.

Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Ram Vilas Paswan, Harsh Vardhan and Ananth Kumar were seen gracing the swearing-in ceremony.

Chief Ministers of various BJP-ruled states attended the ceremony. Yogi Adityanath, Vasundhara Raje, Raman Singh, Sarbananda Sonawal, Raghubar Das, Devendra Fadnavis, Manohar Parrikar and Manohar Lal Khattar were in attendance.

BJP ally Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also attended along with his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi.

BJP retained power in Gujarat by winning 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly, while the Congress claimed 77. Six seats went to others, including three Independents.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

T20 T20
1.9K
Headlines

IND vs SL, 1st T20I: India bowl out Lanka for 87, register biggest T20I win
Delhi Delhi
1.1K
Latest News Update

23-year-old girl alleges rape by senior manager in Delhi
Damodar Rout Damodar Rout
947
Headlines

Naveen dismisses Damodar Rout from Council of Ministers over beggar remark

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top