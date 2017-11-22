PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Vijay Rupani says to block Padmavati release in Gujarat

Padmavati

New Delhi: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said his government will block the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati in the state, adding “we can’t allow our history to be distorted”.

After Vasundhara Raje, Yogi Adityanath and Shivraj Singh Chauhan, he is the fourth chief minister from a BJP-ruled state to oppose the film’s release.

“The Government of Gujarat will not allow #Padmavati – a movie hurting sentiments of Rajputs – to get released in the State. We can’t allow our history to be distorted. We believe in freedom of speech & expression but any foul play with our great culture is not tolerated,” Rupani tweeted.

Rajputs and other fringe groups have been staging protests across the country demanding for a ban on the period film.

