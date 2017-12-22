Latest News Update

Vijay Rupani frontrunner for Gujarat CM

Ahmedabad: BJP is likely to retain Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for a second term after it limped to victory in a bitterly-fought assembly election in Gujarat.

Vijay Rupani won this year’s Gujarat election in Rajkot West, the same constituency he represented as an MLA during his first term as chief minister.

However, there is a possibility that the state unit of the party will choose some other leader for the post of party president.

Meanwhile, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani along with deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and other ministers of the state cabinet submitted their resignation to Governor O P Kohli at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. This clears the way for the election of a new CM and formation of a new cabinet.

