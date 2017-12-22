Vijay Rupani to continue as Gujarat CM, Nitin Patel to be his Deputy

Ahmedabad: Vijay Rupani will continue as the chief minister of Gujarat and Nitin Patel will retain the post of deputy chief minister.

It was announced on Friday evening after a meeting of the BJP’s newly-elected legislators, which was supervised by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Rupani was unanimously selected as the BJP legislature party leader at a meeting of all the newly-elected BJP MLAs convened by state unit president Jitu Vaghani on Friday.

“We will inform you all about the swearing-in soon,” said Jaitley.

However, December 25 is the likely date for the swearing-in of the new ministry as it is the birthday of the former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Many chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, as well as union cabinet ministers apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony, according to sources.

BJP retained power in Gujarat by winning 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly, while the Congress claimed 77. Six seats went to others, including three Independents.