Vijay Mallya willing to return to India!

New Delhi: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya has informed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of his willingness to return, a source revealed.

Mallya made up his mind after the agency had moved to confiscate his assets in India and abroad under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance.

Earlier in June the ED had moved a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court to declare Vijay Mallya a “fugitive economic offender” and confiscate all his properties.

The agency had filed an application before a court in Mumbai to declare Mallya, a fugitive economic offender under the newly promulgated Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance.

The investigating agency had also sought court orders to seize all of Mallya’s properties.

Mallya is the first person against whom action is proposed under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance. The UK Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court, however, has yet to decide on the extradition plea against Mallya.