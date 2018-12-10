Vijay Mallya to be extradited to India, rules UK court

London/New Delhi: Business tycoon Vijay Mallya wanted in India on alleged fraud and money laundering charges will be extradited to India, a UK court ruled on Monday.

The ruling by London’s Westminster Magistrates Court came after a year-long trial. Chief Magistrate Judge Emma Arbuthnot pronounced the verdict.

The fraud and money laundering charges against Mallya amount to an estimated Rs 9,000 crores. Mallya will have the option to challenge the ruling in the UK High Court.

The former Kingfisher Airlines boss left India in 2016 and is on a self-imposed exile in London.