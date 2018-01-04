Vijay Mallya declared proclaimed offender by Delhi court

New Delhi: A Delhi court today declared Vijay Mallya a proclaimed offender for evading summons in a Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) violation case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Shehrawat passed the order after noting that Mallya failed to appear before it despite repeated summons.

On November 8, the ED had moved an application before the court seeking to initiate proceedings to declare Mallya a proclaimed offender in FERA case.

The court had on April 12 last year issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against the liquor baron.

The anti-money laundering agency had issued summons to the businessman in connection with alleged payment of $200,000 to a British firm for displaying Kingfisher logo during the Formula One World Championships in London and some European countries in 1996, 1997 and 1998.

It had claimed that the money was allegedly paid without prior approval of the RBI in violation of Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) norms.

When Mallya failed to appear before ED in response to the summons, a complaint was filed on March 8, 2000, before a court here and later charges were framed against him under FERA.