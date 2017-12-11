Vijay Mallya arrives in UK court as extradition trial resumes

London: Vijay Mallya today arrived in court here as the trial to prove a prima facie case of fraud against the liquor baron resumed today to determine if he can be extradited to India to face charges over his erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines.
The 61-year-old will be back in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London for day four of the hearing as his defence led by barrister Clare Montgomery is set to depose two further witnesses in its attempt to prove that the airline’s alleged default of around Rs 9,000 crore worth of bank loans was the result of business failure rather than “dishonest” and “fraudulent” activity by its owner.
Meanwhile, it has emerged that the businessman is also facing a parallel litigation in the Queen’s Bench Division of the commercial court in England’s High Court of Justice brought by a consortium of Indian banks to freeze his global assets.