Latest News Update

Vijay Mallya arrives in UK court as extradition trial resumes

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Vijay Mallya

London: Vijay Mallya today arrived in court here as the trial to prove a prima facie case of fraud against the liquor baron resumed today to determine if he can be extradited to India to face charges over his erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines.

The 61-year-old will be back in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London for day four of the hearing as his defence led by barrister Clare Montgomery is set to depose two further witnesses in its attempt to prove that the airline’s alleged default of around Rs 9,000 crore worth of bank loans was the result of business failure rather than “dishonest” and “fraudulent” activity by its owner.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the businessman is also facing a parallel litigation in the Queen’s Bench Division of the commercial court in England’s High Court of Justice brought by a consortium of Indian banks to freeze his global assets.

 

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
7.3K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Zeena Zeena
4.5K
Entertainment

See first pics: Wedding ceremony of Zeena and Rudra
Neha Kakkar Neha Kakkar
2.2K
Headlines

Neha Kakkar to rock at Gopalpur Beach Festival 2017

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top