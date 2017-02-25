Vijay Hazare Trophy: Odisha lose to Haryana

Bhubaneswar/ Delhi: Odisha went down to Haryana by 5 wickets in their first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy Inter-state One day tournament played at Karnail Singh Stadium in Delhi today. After winning the toss Govinda Poddar led team failed to convert a good start given by both its openers who also scored individual fifties. Sandeep Pattnaik scored 91 off 121 balls and Anurag Sarangi made 77 off 101 balls. After the opening stand was broken on 157 at 33.5 overs, the entire team collapsed and got all out for 229 in 48th over. Except Abhisekh Yadav who made 16 off 16 balls none of the other batters could make a two digit score.

Haryana though lost its fifth wicket on 133 in 33rd over, C Bishnoi and R Tewatia led their team to the successful chase with half centuries. In the process Bishnoi scored 83 off 126 balls while Tewatia made a stroke filled 62 off 51 balls. For Odisha the skipper took 2 wickets for 30 runs in 10 overs.

Odisha will meet Assam at Feroz Saha Kotla stadium in Delhi on February 28.

MATCHES AT BHUBANESWAR AND CUTTACK

Delhi- Tamil Nadu:

In the match played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, star studded Delhi team went down to Tamil Nadu by 42 runs. Asked to bat first Tamil Nadu made 314 for 8 in the allotted 50 overs with a brilliant century from India discard Dinesh karthick who made 118 off 97 balls (13X4s 3X6s). Delhi’s India player Ashish Nehera scalped 4 wickets while Manan Sharma took 3. Chasing this score seemed easy for Delhi, as they had some top one-day players, but they were folded out for 272 runs in 47 overs. Though they started positively, its international player and opener Shikhar Dhawan could make only 23 off 22. Its other international player Gautam Gambhir and top order batsman Dhruv Shorey made 50s each, but failed to bat longer. In the middle Milind scored 68 off 58 balls, but couldn’t help his team win this encounter.

Maharashtra- Himachal:

In another high scoring match played at DRIEMS ground in Cuttack Maharashtra defended their score of 376 runs by restricting Himachal Pradesh to 351 runs. Asked to bat first the western state got a good opening partnership of 167 runs in 27 overs. They maintained their momentum and scored 376 for 7 in their stipulated 50 overs with a magnificent century from opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (132 off 110 with 12X4s, 7X6s), another opener Vijay Zol’s 62 off 77 balls and NS Saikh’s 72 off 39 balls and a quick fire 42 off 20 balls from Srikant Munde. Himachal continued its chase with positive intent till the end but failed to go past such a mountainous target. For this northern state opener P Chopra scored 100 off 85 balls and middle order batsman A Kaushik scored 59 off 34 balls while other batsmen contributed with some good batting. For Maharshtra Zope and Munde took 4 and 3 wickets respectively.

Kerala- Tripura:

In the Group- B match played at KIIT Cricket Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Tripura defeated Kerala by two wickets. Despite having a poor start and middle order collapse, the north-eastern team managed to chase down the target of 234 with some good batting display by lower middle order and tail ender batsmen. Tripura made 235 for 8 in the last over chasing Kerala’s 233 for 9. Gurinder Singh made 61 for Tripura that won the toss and decided to field first. Kerala’s innings didn’t start well and they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals except the sixth wicket partnership of 120 runs between Sachin Baby (77 off 104 balls) and Salman Nizar (82 off 104 balls).